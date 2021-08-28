Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pet Portraits: The north and north-east’s cutest pets of the week

By Lauren Jack
August 28, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Who needs Baywatch? Golden Retriever Ozzy makes a splash in Cruden Bay while out with Ruth Sneddon.

Think your pet could challenge this week’s champions?

Why not submit their best Pet Portrait for the chance to feature in our weekly gallery?

They could beat out the likes Keera, whose owner captured this stunning picture of her enjoying the sunset.

Check out the Gallery:

This week’s top pick features both a beautiful dog and a spectacular sunset. Keera takes a break in gorgeous surroundings at Pitfour Lake while out last winter with Aaron Taylor of Mintlaw.
Dixie, a well-known wanderer in Portsoy, belongs to Maria Guerreiro. The cat was snapped overlooking the old harbour in this picture from Maria’s friend Paulina Honig.
Eight-month-old Rogan enjoys a swim at Loch of Loriston, captured by Kelly Aitchison.
Kusco, erm, “helps” her mum Francesca Vickers to work from home in Aberdeen!
Cocker spaniel Meg lives with Helen and Gordon Wright in Aboyne.
Puppy Bert lives in Laurencekirk with his owner Barry Hogg.
Mika, who belongs to Vanessa Hadden of Fraserburgh, watches birds out of the window.
A spectacular shot of Suri the dog in Ballachulish by Jackie MacDonald.
What cold? Finn loved it when it snowed in Collieston, near Ellon, say Roderick LS and Sheena E Junor.
Cockapoo Lockie, who’s keen on a game of football, lives in Lumphanan with David, Nicola, Archie and Arthur.

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

