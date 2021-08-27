Teenager, 14, arrested following break-in at Aberdeen Co-op

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following a break-in at an Aberdeen store.

The Co-op branch at Stoneywood was broken into during the early hours of Friday morning.

One of the windows at the side of the Co-op was smashed with broken glass covering the pavement and inside of the store.

The store was closed until early afternoon when it was safe for customers to return.

A Co-op spokeswoman said: “Our Stoneywood store was broken into at around 1:45am today.

“The police have taken a suspect into custody and we’d urge anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.

“The store’s window was smashed during the incident and is due to be boarded shortly but the store is safe for shopping in and began trading again earlier this afternoon.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of an attempted break-in at a store on Stoneywood Road, Aberdeen around 1.45am on Friday, August 27.

“A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.”