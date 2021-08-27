Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Teenager, 14, arrested following break-in at Aberdeen Co-op

By Ellie Milne
August 27, 2021, 3:55 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
The Stoneywood Co-op was broken into at around 1.45am
The Stoneywood Co-op was broken into at around 1.45am

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following a break-in at an Aberdeen store.

The Co-op branch at Stoneywood was broken into during the early hours of Friday morning.

One of the windows at the side of the Co-op was smashed with broken glass covering the pavement and inside of the store.

The store was closed until early afternoon when it was safe for customers to return.

A Co-op spokeswoman said: “Our Stoneywood store was broken into at around 1:45am today.

“The police have taken a suspect into custody and we’d urge anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.

“The store’s window was smashed during the incident and is due to be boarded shortly but the store is safe for shopping in and began trading again earlier this afternoon.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of an attempted break-in at a store on Stoneywood Road, Aberdeen around 1.45am on Friday, August 27.

“A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.