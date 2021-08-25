Bennachie archaeological dig unearths 1,000-year-old relics and mysterious engraving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bennachie archaeological dig unearths 1,000-year-old relics and mysterious engraving

By David Mackay
August 25, 2021, 7:17 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Enthusiasts searched for archaeological relics for 15 days on the Pittodrie Estate. Photo: Bailes of Bennachie
Enthusiasts searched for archaeological relics for 15 days on the Pittodrie Estate. Photo: Bailes of Bennachie

Relics dating back more than 1,000 years have been uncovered by archaeologists during a dig on Bennachie.

Enthusiasts from Bailes of Bennachie and experts from Aberdeen University have unearthed the finds during a 15-day excavation.

It is part of a project to discover and learn more about the Aberdeenshire peak.

Dig investigates ‘mysterious landscape’

Archaeologist Iain Ralston supervised the group of enthusiastic volunteers in the dig on the grounds of Pittodrie Estate on the lower slopes of Bennachie.

The excavation focussed on attempts to understand the historic Bede House, which is overlooked by a mound that in 2019 was found to contain charcoal from the 10th Century.

And the most recent dig uncovered more fragments from the same era as well as stone and timber structures that met a fiery end.

Bennachie during winter. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Bailies archaeologist Colin Shepherd said: “This has been an exciting dig as we have made further inroads into trying to understand a series of mysterious landscape features in the grounds of Pittodrie Estate.

“A large enclosure beneath the historic Bede House was sectioned in a number of places to try and understand the nature of the site and to attempt to find dating evidence.

“A stone-built structure within the enclosure has given up a piece of charcoal and this should lead to a determination of its date and relationship with the larger enclosure.”

Mysterious stone unearthed in dig

It is hoped the dig will resume again next summer.

The Bailies of Bennachie landscape project has no end date or purpose, other than to learn and understand more about the area.

Mr Shepherd explained items were found within the stone and timber structures during the Bennachie dig.

He said: “Within the foundation stones of one of the walls were pieces of finely-worked masonry and a fascinating engraved carving on a slate-like stone.

“This was just a fragment of a larger piece that had been engraved with fine, concentric circles.

“The purpose of the stone is, as yet, unknown but it bears similarities to a Neolithic engraving discovered in Denmark.

“In 2019 a piece of late Neolithic or early Bronze Age pottery was found in one of the trenches on the mound.’’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.