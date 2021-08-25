Council pledges £20k for art trail in honour of football legend Denis Law

Council chiefs have set aside a five-figure sum to help create an art trail honouring Aberdeen football legend Denis Law.

Community campaigners want to pay tribute to the star with murals and a walking tour in Printfield, where he was brought up before finding fame as one of Scotland and Manchester United’s greatest players.

Included would be a collage along Great Northern Road, featuring iconic moments from Mr Law’s career, as well as two paintings of him on the outer walls of Clifton Court.

Plans for the project, called Printfield 10 and led by the Denis Law Legacy Trust, have been widely praised, with high hopes it could “put the community on the map”.

However, council documents last week revealed concerns organisers had significantly underestimated the cost of the project.

Earlier estimates put the cost of the Clifton Court and Great Northern Road installations at a total of £105,000. But an investigation by the local authority discovered there could be an additional cost of up to £50,000 for each of the three walls.

That led council officers to recommend that the project was not currently feasible, and that work should be halted.

Common good funding for trail

But although the murals have been put on hold for the time being, city growth and resources convener Ryan Houghton proposed a motion setting aside £20,000 to allow the walking trail to be completed.

“I am delighted to be able to support the Denis Law Legacy Trust and the community with £20,000 of funding to build their walking trail.

“Denis Law’s legacy is formidable and his enduring character, optimism and support for our young people is an example for us all.”

Mr Law, who also represented Manchester City, Torino and Huddersfield Town, remains the only Scot to have won the Ballon d’Or – the prize for Europe’s top footballer.

The all-time top scorer for the Scotland national team announced last week he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Trails ‘can bring people to city’

Neil Copland, who represents the Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill ward where the trail would be located, said: “I’m incredibly happy, and I am sure this will be shared by the Printfield community, that Aberdeen City Council has approved £20,000 of Common Good funding for the walking trails, part of the Printfield 10 project, initiated local residents assisted by the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

“I hope that these trails will become something people across Aberdeen take the opportunity to use, and perhaps even bring people to our city, given the popularity Denis Law has across the country.

“I will continue to work hard to see the murals of Denis Law completed as we move forward.”

A statue of Mr Law has also been approved – but a location for it is yet to be confirmed after it was found that Marischal Square, the intended site, was unsuitable.

Investigations are now under way to find a new location, with reports to come back to the council in due course.