Police raid nets more than £200,000 of cocaine and heroin

A man was caught with more than £200,000 of cocaine and heroin during a large scale drugs probe in Aberdeen.

Ozioma Nkwor was held following a raid at his home in Aberdeen last November 26.

Police also seized £3,144 of cash stashed in a bedroom.

The 36-year-old first offender – originally from Nigeria and had no “legal right” to remain in the country – today appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was remanded in custody after he pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

Prosecutor Blair Speed told how police were investigating a drug trafficking gang in the Aberdeen area.

Illegal haul found in bags and tubs

This led officers to Nkwor’s home in the city’s Bloomfield Court.

Mr Speed: “A detection dog indicated the presence of controlled drugs within a black holdall which was closed and locked inside a hall cupboard.”

The illegal haul was in the bag stashed in bags and plastic tubs.

The cocaine had a potential value of £163,570 with the heroin at £40,130.

Kenneth Cloggie, defending, told the court: “He allowed the flat to be used to store the drugs.”

Judge Michael O’Grady QC deferred sentencing until next month.