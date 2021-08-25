Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police raid nets more than £200,000 of cocaine and heroin

By Reporter
August 25, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
The High Court in Glasgow
The High Court in Glasgow

A man was caught with more than £200,000 of cocaine and heroin during a large scale drugs probe in Aberdeen.

Ozioma Nkwor was held following a raid at his home in Aberdeen last November 26.

Police also seized £3,144 of cash stashed in a bedroom.

The 36-year-old first offender – originally from Nigeria and had no “legal right” to remain in the country – today appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was remanded in custody after he pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

Prosecutor Blair Speed told how police were investigating a drug trafficking gang in the Aberdeen area.

Illegal haul found in bags and tubs

This led officers to Nkwor’s home in the city’s Bloomfield Court.

Mr Speed: “A detection dog indicated the presence of controlled drugs within a black holdall which was closed and locked inside a hall cupboard.”

The illegal haul was in the bag stashed in bags and plastic tubs.

The cocaine had a potential value of £163,570 with the heroin at £40,130.

Kenneth Cloggie, defending, told the court: “He allowed the flat to be used to store the drugs.”

Judge Michael O’Grady QC deferred sentencing until next month.

 

