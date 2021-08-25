Aberdeenshire teenager Ryan Shand, 15, reported missing By Kirstin Tait August 25, 2021, 11:15 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm Ryan Shand has been reported missing from Kintore. Supplied by Police Scotland. Police are currently looking for a missing Aberdeenshire teenager. 15-year-old Ryan Shand was last seen in Kintore at 1pm on Monday. He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and has a fair blonde skinhead. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hooded top, black Berghaus jacket, black tracksuit bottoms with purple logo and black Nike trainers. Police believe the 15-year-old could have travelled into Aberdeen City. Police have now confirmed he has been traced. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.