Aberdeenshire teenager Ryan Shand, 15, reported missing

Police are currently looking for a missing Aberdeenshire teenager.

15-year-old Ryan Shand was last seen in Kintore at 1pm on Monday.

He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and has a fair blonde skinhead.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hooded top, black Berghaus jacket, black tracksuit bottoms with purple logo and black Nike trainers.

Police believe the 15-year-old could have travelled into Aberdeen City.

Police have now confirmed he has been traced.