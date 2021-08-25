Police ‘concerned’ for missing Aberdeen man Sean Paxton

Police are appealing for information after an Aberdeen man went missing.

The force say they are concerned for the wellbeing of Sean Paxton, 51, who was last seen in the Garthdee area of the city at around 4.15 on Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/NorthEPolice/status/1430336890935422980

He is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and with short hair which is receding.

He was last seen wearing a black coloured jacket and jeans.

Police have asked anyone who has information on Mr Paxton’s whereabouts to contact them on their 101 number quoting incident number 2293 of 24/08/2021.

Police have since issued an update to say that Mr Paxton has been found safe and well.