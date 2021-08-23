Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Driver’s shock after finding car burnt out on Aberdeen street

By Kirstin Tait
August 23, 2021, 10:22 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Officers are carrying out inquiries.
Police are appealing for information after a car was set on fire in Aberdeen.

The blue Fiat Panda was moved a short distance from where it was parked before being set alight on Stoneywood Road in the Bucksburn area.

Officers are now asking people if they saw anything suspicious, or if someone came home smelling of smoke late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday last week.

Now, officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are checking CCTV in the area as they continue their investigations.

The car was left in an undrivable condition with the interior badly damaged.

Constable Barbara Townhill said: “I am appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact us.

“Did anyone you know come home smelling of smoke or have you hear anyone talking about the incident.

“Any small piece of information could assist us in our inquiries and I would urge you to pass your information on.”

You can contact police with any relevant information on their 101 number, quoting incident number 1472 of 18 August, 2021.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.