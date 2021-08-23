Driver’s shock after finding car burnt out on Aberdeen street

Police are appealing for information after a car was set on fire in Aberdeen.

The blue Fiat Panda was moved a short distance from where it was parked before being set alight on Stoneywood Road in the Bucksburn area.

Officers are now asking people if they saw anything suspicious, or if someone came home smelling of smoke late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday last week.

Now, officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are checking CCTV in the area as they continue their investigations.

The car was left in an undrivable condition with the interior badly damaged.

Constable Barbara Townhill said: “I am appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact us.

“Did anyone you know come home smelling of smoke or have you hear anyone talking about the incident.

“Any small piece of information could assist us in our inquiries and I would urge you to pass your information on.”

You can contact police with any relevant information on their 101 number, quoting incident number 1472 of 18 August, 2021.