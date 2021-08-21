Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver and passenger taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash on A98 near Banff

By Michelle Henderson
August 21, 2021, 2:23 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Two people have been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the A98.

Emergency services were called to the north-east road around 1.50pm following reports of a collision near Banff.

The driver and passenger were assessed by paramedics at the scene before being transferred to hospital for further medical treatment.

Their condition is unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 1.50pm on Saturday, 21 August, to a report of a one car crash on the A98 near Banff.

“Emergency services attended and the driver and passenger have been taken to hospital.”

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the area following initial reports of a collision.

Firefighters from Macduff and Banff were dispatched to the scene where they proceeded to make the vehicle safe.

