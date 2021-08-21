Driver and passenger taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash on A98 near Banff

Two people have been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the A98.

Emergency services were called to the north-east road around 1.50pm following reports of a collision near Banff.

The driver and passenger were assessed by paramedics at the scene before being transferred to hospital for further medical treatment.

Their condition is unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 1.50pm on Saturday, 21 August, to a report of a one car crash on the A98 near Banff.

“Emergency services attended and the driver and passenger have been taken to hospital.”

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the area following initial reports of a collision.

Firefighters from Macduff and Banff were dispatched to the scene where they proceeded to make the vehicle safe.