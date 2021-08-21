More than 1,500 take part in Aberdeen low emission zone consultation

It is now the final weekend to let Aberdeen City Council know what you think about plans to ban high-pollution vehicles from the city centre.

In June, Aberdeen City Council agreed the boundaries of the city’s planned low emission zone (LEZ), designed to help improve air quality in the heart of Aberdeen.

When it comes into force, only vehicles that pass strict emission requirements will be allowed to enter the zone.

Rulebreakers would be fined under the plans.

The city council launched a public consultation on June 28 giving anyone who wants to make their voices heard about the LEZ plans a chance to put forward their opinion for consideration.

The consultation runs out at the end of tomorrow, August 22.

Council thanks consultation participants

A spokeswoman for the council said so far almost 1,600 responses have been received, and the local authority has already had discussions with “a range of key stakeholders”, also known as people and organisations.

She said: “We thank everyone who took part in the consultation for the boundary for the LEZ.

“We have had close to 1,600 formal responses and have engaged with a range of key stakeholders via online workshops.

“The creation of an LEZ will help improve air quality for the city centre and we will be formalising any changes based on the feedback received, and, in line with the legislation, will formally publish revised boundary proposals in the autumn.”

LEZs are being introduced in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee after the Scottish Government committed in 2017 to introduce them to the four cities.

Originally this was due to be completed by 2020, but the pandemic set plans back.

Aberdeen City Council aims to introduce its LEZ in Aberdeen by May next year, but a two-year grace period will be implemented, meaning no fines will be issued until May 2024.

