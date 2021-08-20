Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh Community Hospital ward closes due to Covid-19 outbreak

By Michelle Henderson
August 20, 2021, 3:40 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Covid deaths in Scotland
Health officials have closed a ward at Fraserburgh Community Hospital "as a precaution" after a number of covid cases were identified.

A ward within Fraserburgh Community Hospital has been temporarily shut by health officials following an outbreak of Covid-19.

NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership confirmed they had taken the decision to close the north-east health facility “as a precaution” after a small number of cases were detected among staff and patients.

It is understood it is a small handful of cases.

All new admissions and visitors to the ward have now ceased as staff deal with the outbreak.

It comes as the health board recorded a 166 new cases in the last 24 hours

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said: “There is a small number detected cases of COVID-19 associated with a ward at Fraserburgh Community Hospital.

“As a precaution we have closed the ward to admissions and visitors.”

“Very worrying and concerning indeed”

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping said the news was both “disappointing” and “concerning” as his thoughts remain with those at the forefront of the outbreak.

“It’s obviously worrying when we have Covid cases but I would image that NHS Grampian have taken the best course of action to try and isolate the situation so it won’t spread any further,” he said.

“Its disappointing to hear because there has been a slight rise in cases in the Fraserburgh area in recent weeks so it’s certainly very worrying and concerning indeed.

“I just hope the people involved make a full recovery. They will certainly get the right and proper care that’s for sure.

Mr Topping also urged residents to not become complacent and continue exercising caution to help protect move vulnerable members of the community.

He added: “It just goes to prove that Covid is still with us and I think a lot of people tend to think ‘oh well we are back to below Level 0’ but we have all still got to be careful and cautious because people can still get Covid and all the worries that go with it; especially people who are perhaps elderly and have underlying health issues.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.