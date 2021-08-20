Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
You cannot be serious! Tennis courts wrangle holds up work on 200 homes at Kincorth Academy site

By Ben Hendry and Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
August 20, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Sport Scotland has objected to the loss of tennis courts as part of plans to create 212 new homes in Kincorth.
The Scottish Government will umpire a dispute over plans to wipe out tennis courts to make way for hundreds of homes on the former Kincorth Academy site.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee signalled its support for the 212 affordable properties to be built over the former secondary school yesterday.

But that came despite Sport Scotland lodging an official objection, bemoaning the loss of badly needed facilities as a result of the development.

As well as the floodlit netball and tennis courts, the national sports agency is battling to save a 60m by 40m synthetic pitch and a grass playing field.

The body cited planning policy designed to safeguard outdoor sporting venues as they petitioned councillors to knock it back.

Artists impressions and models of what the housing site at Kincorth Academy could look like.

Council officers justify move

Council planners argued that the creation of new sports facilities at the replacement Lochside Academy would make up for the loss of the tennis courts – which they said are in “poor condition”.

Although elected members agreed with that verdict, there is still one crucial round ahead.

The application will be referred to Holyrood and ministers will have the final say.

New development to serve needs of city

The development, which is part of the council’s strategic housing investment plan, includes 27 three-bedroom terraced houses and 185 flats that would be built in four blocks ranging from two to four storeys in height.

Kincorth Academy, pictured here in 2019 as demolition work took place.

The majority of the flats would have one-bedroom (153) while the others would have three-bedrooms (32).

All of the ground floor flats and 10 of the terraced properties have been designed to be wheelchair accessible.

Aberdeen City Council’s senior housing strategy officer Mel Booth said that the mix of properties “adequately reflects the housing need and demand” based on current council house waiting lists.

A total of 181 car parking spaces would be created across the site with each terraced property having access to a private driveway.

Prior to the meeting, the application received 26 other letters of objection.

Residents raised a number of concerns including overlooking, insufficient parking, noise and impact on local amenities.

The former Kincorth Academy was demolished in late 2019 and the site has since been cleared and fenced-off.

What do the rules say?

Scottish planning policy states that sports facilities should be protected from development

• Except where the development is attached to a site primarily used for outdoor sports.

• The proposed development involves only a minor part of the outdoor sports facility and would not affect its use and potential for sport and training.

• The outdoor sports facility would be replaced either by a new facility of comparable or greater benefit for sport, in a location that is convenient for users – or by the upgrading of an existing outdoor sports facility to provide a better quality on the same site or at another location that is convenient for users and maintains or improves the overall playing capacity in the area.

• Or when the relevant strategy and consultation with Sport Scotland show that there is a clear excess of provision to meet current and anticipated demand in the area, and that the site would be developed without detriment to the overall quality of provision.

Sport Scotland argues that no replacement has been put forward by the applicant, Aberdeen City Council, to make up for the loss of the courts, and there is “no strategic justification” for them to be removed.

The local authority insists that replacement facilities at Lochside Academy are sufficient compensation.

