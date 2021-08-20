Aberdeen’s Lee McAllister offers safe haven for Afghanistan boxers and their families

Aberdeen’s Lee McAllister and former world champion Amir Khan have offered a safe haven to Afghanistan boxers and their families.

McAllister currently boxes under the auspices with the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) which has close connections with Afghanistan boxing.

On confirmation that the Taliban had taken control of the capital Kabul BIBA officials began trying to locate Afghan professional boxers licensed by the UK based commission through its partnership with the Afghanistan Professional Boxing Commission.

BIBA vice president Gianluca Di Caro immediately made an appeal for information on the whereabouts of the Afghan boxers via social media.

Di Caro received responses from boxers and also offers of assistance from McAllister, ring legend Amir Khan and Pakistan Professional Boxing Commission (PPBC) President Ahsan Abrar Khan.

McAllister, 38, has offered to help set them up with accommodation in the Granite City as they bid to rebuild their lives.

Khan has offered his Amir Khan Boxing Academy in Islamabad for the boxers and their families whilst arrangements are made for them to achieve refugee status and travel to the UK.

McAllister said: “I was on the phone to one of the boxers on Thursday and sadly he has already lost family members.

“A lot of the boxers have lost family members who have been shot and killed.

“You see the news with people holding onto planes just to get out of Afghanistan.

“They are all fearing for their lives.

“We want to offer the chance for the families to be safe and to help people who are struggling.

“The boxing community is world-wide and we want to help.”

Just hope and pray they make it over safe

Pakistan Professional Boxing Commission president Khan offered assistance on the ground in Pakistan once the boxers are able to make it there.

BIBA has contacted the home office for advice on how to register the Afghan boxers and their families for UK refugee status.

McAllister, who runs the Assassin Health and Fitness Village in Balgownie, Aberdeen, said: “There are 22 boxers and their families although I don’t yet know yet how many will come to Aberdeen.

“We aim to get them out to Pakistan and then for the embassy there to send them over here.

“The boxers are family as far as I’m concerned and I can’t just sit here and watch what is unfolding in Afghanistan and do nothing.

“When it comes to hard times like this seeing the boxers and their families in such danger the only option is to reach out and offer to help them as best we can.

“They haven’t asked to be put in this situation so the least we can do is try our best to help ease some of the pain and suffering by showing our support.

“Obviously we can’t help everyone but due to BIBA being involved with their local professional boxing commission it’s a no brainier that we try and push to help those first.

“I also hope the British public and boxing community gets behind our efforts to give the families the chance of a new beginning while pushing for the boxers to continue to fulfil their dreams while training and getting boxing bouts in the near future.”

In July 2017 BIBA and the Afghanistan All Martial Arts Federation (AAMAF) joined forces to create BIBA Afghanistan to develop professional boxing in the country.

McAllister said: “I know these boxers and before Covid hit I was supposed to have them over for a UK v Afghanistan boxing match.”

Hiding in fear for their lives

BIBA vice president Di Caro sought to locate Afghan pro boxers along with BIBA’s director of boxing Marianne Marston and lawyer Mahtab Aziz.

Di Caro confirmed they have made contact with all the boxers and although safe, they are hiding in fear for their lives.

Di Caro said: “I can’t thank Amir, Lee, Ahsan, Mahtab and Marianne enough for stepping up to the plate and offering to help the boxers and their families.

“I’m pleased to say that we are in contact with all the boxers now and am even more pleased to say that they are all safe, although in hiding and fearing for their lives.

“We know they are in genuine danger, not just because of their association with a British organisation like us.

“It wasn’t that long ago that there was an attack on the Afghanistan Professional Boxing Commission’s headquarters in Kabul by the Taliban, which at that time was in the supposedly ‘safe’ Green Zone.

“A number of people died in the attack, including security team members.

“Whilst very concerned about all the boxers there, I am extremely worried for the safety of the female boxers and officials there knowing the reputation of the Taliban attitude to and actions against educated women.”

Three already safely out of Afghanistan

So far three of those BIBA are battling to help have managed to get out of Afghanistan – Afghanistan Professional Boxing Commission Secretary General Shukrullah Fazilli and his sister Zarghona, who are now in Kazakhstan.

Boxer Imran Nawabzai has made it to Pakistan where Pakistan Professional Boxing Commission (PPBC) president Khan is providing assistance.

BIBA is appealing for funding to help with transport as well as equipping former world champion Khan’s gym in Islamabad.

Di Caro said: “We created an appeal for funds as we need to equip Amir’s gym in Islamabad to accommodate the boxers and their families when they get to Pakistan, so need to buy beds, bedding, cooking equipment and much, much more as well as arrange and pay for transport.

“BIBA has limited resources, which are virtually exhausted already.

“So I am really hoping that the public and especially the boxing community will get behind our appeal so we can continue to help get the boxers and their families to safety in Pakistan, India or Kazakhstan, where we have been making arrangements to accommodate them.

“Then eventually to the UK where we can begin helping them rebuild their lives and careers.”

BIBA have set up a page for donations.