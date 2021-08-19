Have you had your say? Stonehaven residents asked how £1.8 million should be spent on sport and leisure

Stonehaven residents are being asked for their ideas on how £1.8 million should be used to develop local sport and leisure facilities.

Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) has been working with local sports organisations to find out how the funds should be spent.

A large number of ideas have now been proposed from sports groups and other members of the community.

Now, the wider public is being asked to give their feedback. They can also submit their own ideas ahead of a public vote on a final selection of options.

What are the current proposals?

Proposals so far include developing an outdoor space for multiple uses and installing floodlights at Glenury Park.

There are also plans to create a climbing wall and to refurbish the Stonehaven Leisure Centre.

A roof over the open air swimming pool, which reopened earlier this year, was proposed to allow it to be open year round. Finally, a crazy golf course has been also been suggested by residents.

The funding is from the LLA’s capital budget, meaning it can only be spent on built facilities delivering sport and leisure.

While some ideas put forward may not reach the voting stage, relevant council services will be made aware of the suggestions for future planning.

The participatory budgeting approach is designed to maximise the resources to meet the future needs and demands of the local community.

It is hoped that these sport and leisure venues will be accessible to all, creating a positive and welcoming environment.

People have until August 31 to share their ideas, and then options will be put forward for a vote in October. Visit Aberdeenshire Council’s website to get involved.