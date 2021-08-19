‘From the lower divisions to the premier league’: Man caught with £620 of heroin and more than £2,000 in cash

A man caught with £600 of heroin and more than £2,000 in cash told cops: “It’s all mine, got to make money.”

Dean Gemmel was spotted by police officers running from one vehicle into the passenger seat of another.

And when officers approached, they found the 20-year-old “shaking and pale” and detained him for a search.

After uncovering the significant haul of drugs and money, Gemmel told cops: “It’s all mine, got to make money.”

Gemmel appeared before the court with no previous convictions, with Sheriff Donald Ferguson suggesting he may have moved into the “premier league” of drug taking very quickly.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers were on patrol on Garthdee Crescent at around 10.30pm on June 17 when they spotted Gemmel running from one vehicle and entering the passenger seat of a Ford Fiesta.

They discovered 21 wraps of heroin, totalling 13.3g, with a value of more than £600, as well as just over £2,000 in cash.

‘It’s incredibly serious’

Gemmel, of Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had no previous convictions and no other pending cases.

Mr Sutherland said Gemmel struggled with a drug problem, and had previously lost both of his parents to drug overdoses.

He added his client had “curtailed” his drug use somewhat, but required further input to get off and stay off them.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson said: “The fortunate thing for your client is that a few years ago this sort of thing went to the High Court, and sentences were imposed probably three, four, five years.

“It’s incredibly serious.

“It’s slightly strange he’s got no previous convictions. He’s maybe gone from the lower divisions of drug-taking into the premier league in a short space of time. Maybe that’s what happened.”

Addressing Gemmel directly, the sheriff said: “Heroin is a terrible drug that destroys lives, you should know that from what’s happened in your life. This has got to stop now.”

He ordered him to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 24 months. He also imposed a conduct requirement to comply with drug counselling or treatment.