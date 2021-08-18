Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services remain on Peterhead street after two men fall from scaffolding

By Michelle Henderson
August 18, 2021, 5:47 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm

A major multi-service operation has been underway in Peterhead after two men fell to the ground from scaffolding.

Merchant Street remains cordoned off by police this evening following a huge emergency response in the area.

Two men have been taken to hospital after scaffolding collapsed at a nearby property.

Police remain stationed at Merchant Street in Peterhead.

Police have been on the scene for over three hours as several cordons remain in place along the street.

Police, fire and an air ambulance crews were called to the street, just a stone’s throw away from the harbour, shortly before 3pm.

Two men are reported to have careered to the ground after the scaffolding gave way.

Two specialist operation response teams from the ambulance service are also assisting at the scene.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say that half of Merchant Street is currently cordoned off, with officers allowing residents in and out at either end.

It is believed the incident happened at a property close to St Peter’s Church.

Pictures and video from the scene show a heavy police presence at the scene, close to Peterhead Harbour, on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the police said: “We received report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

Scaffolding has collapsed at a property in Merchant Street, Peterhead. Pic by Chris Sumner

Two fire crews from Peterhead were dispatched to the scene to assist emergency teams but have since returned to base.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.57pm to attend an incident on Merchant Street, Peterhead.

“An ambulance, two of our specialist operation response teams and our air ambulance were dispatched and our staff are still on scene.”

More information to come as this story develops.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.