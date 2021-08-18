Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
City centre beggar led autistic man to cash machine and stole £150

By David McPhee
August 18, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Julie Hayworth appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court when she stole a TV in 2020.
A predatory street beggar has admitted leading an autistic man to a cash machine and stealing £150.

Julie Hayworth followed the man after he kindly gave her 50p and convinced him to go to a nearby cash machine on Union Street.

But after he’d entered his pin code Hayworth took over the keypad and withdrew £150  before sprinting off.

Hayworth – who has previously targeted vulnerable victims – has been told she could face jail for the crime.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton said Hayworth’s 20-year old victim is on the autism spectrum.

He told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer alighted from a bus on Union Street and saw the accused, who was begging. He placed 50p into a cup in front of her.

“The accused engaged him in conversation and seemed to walk with him up Union Street.

Victim pleaded with her to return the money

“The accused then asked the complainer for £20 to which he initially agreed and went with the accused to an ATM .

“Once at the ATM the man entered his pin number, at which point the accused interrupted and operated the cash machine selecting to withdraw £150.

“The ATM then dispensed that amount, which the accused took possession of.

“The complainer then followed the accused and pleaded with her to return the money – she refused.”

The man went to a nearby job centre and reported the robbery to staff.

Police traced Hayworth two days later and charged her.

None of the money was recovered.

Hayworth pleaded guilty to a single charge of stealing the cash on the afternoon of November 19 2019.

Julie Hayworth leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Hayworth targets vulnerable people

It’s not the first time Hayworth has targeted a vulnerable person.

Last year, she admitted barging into a 79-year-old’s flat to steal her TV, a money box and a mobile phone.

She avoided jail that time but was given an 18-month social work supervision order and a six-month restriction of liberty order.

Speaking on his client’s behalf over the ATM theft, defence agent Neil McRobert said Hayworth was using heroin at the time but that is “no longer the case”.

Sheriff Philip Mann told the 29-year old: “This is a serious charge and the court will want to consider all options.”

He deferred sentence on Hayworth, of Seaton Walk, Aberdeen, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

