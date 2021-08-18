Mum called cops on son after he threatened to ‘burn the house down’

A man has admitted threatening to burn his mum’s house down after she refused to let him into the property.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Kieran Towler, 26, attempted to intimidate his mother into letting him into her home when he arrived at her door in Danestone.

The 26-year old had warned his mum that if she called the police he would “burn the house down before they get here”.

He then repeatedly kicked a door so hard it caused the room to “vibrate”.

Towler pleaded guilty to the charge and an additional charge of breaching an order within 24-hours not to contact his mum or visit her home. The incidents took place on June 5 and 6 this year.

‘I’ll burn the house down before police get here’

Fiscal depute Ellen Barr told the court: “The complainer heard the front doorbell and saw through the glass panel the accused was there.

“Being fearful of him she asked him to leave but he began demanding entry insisting that he had property he had to collect.

“There was an argument during which the complainer told him she was going to call the police to which the accused replied ‘if you phone the police I’ll burn the house down before they get here’.

“He then began to kick the door. It was described as having such force that someone inside the property could feel the room vibrating.

“The accused then continued to shout at the complainer calling her a ‘weirdo’ and a ‘psycho’ – he then tried to climb in through the kitchen window.”

Towler then left the scene but was later apprehended by police.

He was released from custody on the condition that he not contact his mum or visit her home.

Ms Barr added: “At about 6.30am the following morning the complainer was in her bedroom when she again heard the doorbell ring and the accused was outside and refused to leave stating he wanted a list of phone numbers from her.”

Towler was again taken into custody by police.

‘A fairly tragic story’

Defence agent Liam McAllister described his client’s situation as “a fairly tragic story about someone who found themselves in a very bad way”.

He added: “He was struggling with his mental health, changes in his medication, the loss of his employment and was struggling with the break-up of a relationship.

“He was at his lowest ebb and began turning to alcohol and recreational substances.

“He admits that going to his mother’s address was an act of desperation and one he has regretted every day since.”

Sheriff William Summers told the 26-year old the incidents mentioned in court were “plainly distressing for your mother”.

He added: “But I’ve taken account of what has been said and I recognise the underlying mental health issues and I also take account of the fact that you have no previous convictions.”

Sheriff Summers sentenced Towler, of Bayview Court, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with a 12-month supervision requirement and 110 hours of unpaid work in the community.