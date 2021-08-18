Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police reveal they were in chase with car that hit Aberdeen pedestrian

By Kirstin Tait
August 18, 2021, 7:22 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Police dealing with a road accident Great Northern Road Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Police have confirmed they were “pursuing” a car when it hit a pedestrian earlier this week.

A 48-year-old man remains in a serious condition after being knocked down on Great Northern Road on Monday.

The black Seat Leon Cupra involved left the scene, and investigations are continuing to find the driver.

The car was found abandoned a short time later in St Machar Place.

Officers were chasing it after the driver failed to stop for them in the Northfield area, near the junction with Moir Drive, at about 2pm on Monday.

As they followed it onto Great Northern Road, the accident happened.

As a result, the case has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Police are now carrying out inquiries and appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward to help track down the driver and passenger.

Detective Inspector Jamie Sherlock said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we urge anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch. In particular, we ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the Seat, before and after the crash, to contact officers.”

The road was closed for approximately nine hours on Monday to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

A spokesman for Police Investigations Review Commissioner said they are investigating the police actions in the lead up to the crash.

They said: “Police Scotland referred the incident to PIRC as a notifiable serious incident following police contact. PIRC will investigate the police actions in the lead up to the collision.

“Following investigation a report of the PIRC findings will be submitted to the Chief Constable.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.