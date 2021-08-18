Violent thug jailed after punching man during row over children’s football

A thug has been jailed after he punched a man during a row about children playing football outside his girlfriend’s home.

Levi Harrison claimed the attack was sparked when kids began hitting his partner’s “windows and walls” with their football in Aberdeen’s Hilton on November 3 2020.

The heated argument turned violent when the 22-year old attempted to strike a female neighbour – but ultimately punched a man who stepped in between them.

Harrison admitted the attack but insisted the row had escalated when the woman hit Harrison’s girlfriend on the head with a lollipop.

Last week Harrison was jailed for three years over a horrific neck-slash assault at a block of flats in Ferrier Crescent, Aberdeen.

Man stepped in to take punch

Fiscal depute Ellen Barr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that a neighbour had noticed the argument between Harrison and some local children and went over to ask what was going on.

She added: “Immediately after this the second male complainer emerges from his home address, having heard a commotion outside.

“The accused suddenly turned and ran towards the woman with his fist clenched.

“The male complainer anticipated that she was about to be struck and he stood between her and the accused.

“The accused then punched the male to the left side of his head.

“He then left the locus and the police were contacted who traced, cautioned and arrested the accused.”

Claim girlfriend being hit on head with lollipop

Defence agent Tony Burgess told the court that at an earlier point that day youths had been playing football nearby and hitting the “windows and walls” of Harrison’s girlfriend’s flat.

He added: “He and his partner left to go to the nearby shops and told the group to stop playing football and kicking the ball off of the property.

“The youths made clear that they were not interested in anything Mr Harrison had to say – instead he was met with vile abuse.

“What sparked off what followed was the female complainer maintaining that she tried to throw a lollipop into a bin and hitting Mr Harrison’s partner.

“That is when he moved forward towards the complainer with a threatening punch – that’s how the other man got struck in the process.”

Sheriff William Summers told Harrison that while what Mr Burgess said had explained his behaviour “it did not excuse it”.

He added that the “only appropriate disposal of the case” was to impose a custodial sentence.

Sheriff Summers sentenced Harrison, of George Street, Aberdeen, to four months imprisonment.