Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Increased police patrols in Aberdeen after murder suspect spotted in city centre

By Lauren Robertson
August 17, 2021, 4:48 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Mark Barrott, who is a suspect in an investigation into the murder of his wife, has been spotted in Aberdeen
Mark Barrott, who is a suspect in an investigation into the murder of his wife, has been spotted in Aberdeen

Police have confirmed that increased patrols will be implemented in Aberdeen city centre after a murder suspect was spotted in the area.

Mark Barrott was captured on CCTV on Huntly Street on Sunday, 15 August at around 9pm.

The 54-year-old, from Leeds, is wanted as a suspect for the murder of his wife.

Police have confirmed that they will be operating increased patrols of the Aberdeen city centre area following the sighting of Mr Barrott.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are assisting West Yorkshire Police with one of their investigations. There will be increased patrols in the city centre area of Aberdeen and anyone with any concerns is asked to contact police.”

West Yorkshire Police, who are leading the investigation, are keen to speak to Mr Barrott following nurse Eileen Barrott’s murder.

Eileen Barrott

The 50-year-old was found dead in her home in the Whinmoor area of Leeds on Sunday.

Following inquiries, police know that Mr Barrott travelled from Leeds to Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon, then continued north to Aberdeen later that evening.

The public have been urged not to approach the suspect if they see him.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We continue to advise anyone who does see him not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999.

“Eileen’s family have been left completely devastated at her death in these circumstances and we are doing everything we can to support them as we progress the investigation.”

Neighbours of the Barrotts said they had lived in a terraced house in Naburn Fold, in the Whinmoor area of Leeds.

They also said they have two grown-up children, one son and one daughter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.