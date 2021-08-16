Paedophile caught on secret camera abusing teenage girl

A sex predator was snared after his ex-partner rigged up a camera to catch him preying on a teenage girl.

Gerard Haggerty abused the child including raping her when she was just 12.

The 61-year-old’s former partner had “suspicions” about Haggerty and the girl.

Along with her son, the woman helped set up a camera in the home in Elgin she still shared with her ex-partner of 30 years.

A judge heard how footage caught Haggerty exposing himself in front of the teenager leading to police eventually being alerted.

The first offender now faces a lengthy jail term after he pled guilty to rape and two charges of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The High Court in Glasgow was told how Haggerty got to know the girl’s family in late 2017.

Haggerty insisted nothing was going on

They described him as “brilliant” as well as a “nice, genuine person”.

But, unknown to them, Haggerty was abusing the girl.

Haggerty repeatedly preyed on the teenager between July 2018 and the summer of 2020.

The court heard his ex had concerns about Haggerty including seeing him alone in his car with the girl a number of times.

Prosecutor Stephen McCloy said: “On June 27 2020, she and her son discussed setting up a camera in the living room of her home.

“The camera would be linked to her son’s mobile phone.”

Haggerty was then caught that night acting inappropriately with the teenager.

The woman went on to confront him – but he insisted “nothing” was going on with the girl.

Mr McCloy: “She described him as being calm. She then informed him she had set up a camera telling him it had recorded him with the girl.

“She said the following morning it had picked up ‘way more’.”

Haggerty was said to have “smiled” when asked if the girl’s family were aware.

The woman went on to boot him out of the house.

Haggerty – a builder – later told police he was “in love” with the girl.

She was said to have become “hysterical” when made aware there was a video recording of her with Haggerty.

The girl revealed Haggerty had abused her from when she was 12.

Lady Scott remanded Haggerty in custody and deferred sentencing for reports until a later date.