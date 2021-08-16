Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lucky Aberdeen Aldi shopper to be given chance to fill their trolley with a free weekly shop

By Kirstin Tait
August 16, 2021, 10:20 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Aldi has announced that Supermarket Sweep will return.

One lucky Aberdeen shopper will be given the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash, taking home all the items they can grab in Aldi.

After a year hiatus, Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep is due to return, giving one Aberdeen customer the chance to win a “shopping experience like no other”.

The lucky contestant will be urged to “go wild in the aisles” by packing as much as possible into their trolley in the allotted time.

The supermarket chain will then donate the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank – with the shopper able to take away the contents of their shop.

Special Buy prize

But it’s not as simple as that – as during the frantic dash the player will be challenged to find three specific Scottish items.

If successful, Aldi will double the cash donation to the foodbank – also giving the savvy shopper an item of their choice from the wonderful special buy aisle.

Running in line with Covid-19 guidelines, Aldi say that their challenge will be running across Scotland, giving shoppers from Elgin to Ayr and Inverness to Hawick the chance to win a free trolley packed with the goodies of their choice.

In “one of the most enjoyable ways to get in your weekly shop” – the event aims to raise as much as possible for local foodbanks, with the shopper nominating the bank of their choice when applying to take part.

‘Foodbanks have struggled’

Regional managing director for Scotland Richard Holloway said: “We know how much foodbanks have struggled during the pandemic, and because we had to pause Supermarket Sweep last year, we thought we’d offer to double the cash donation if contestants can find certain Scottish products during their dash around the store.”

Following the first lockdown last year foodbanks across the north-east were forced to appeal for donations amid a staggering increase in demand.

From April to mid-May 2020, requests for assistance went up by as much as 540%.

North Aberdeenshire Foodbank manager Debbie Rennie put the increase down to  thousands were left unemployed.

How to enter

“We are thrilled to bring the competition back this year and offer one local Aberdeen resident the chance to win a shopping experience like no other,” said Mr Holloway.

“Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part and alcohol products are not included in the sweep.”

To enter, head to the Cornhill Aldi store between Monday August 16 and Sunday August 22 where you can scan a QR code to bring up an online application form.

