Abusive man jailed after bombarding girlfriend with calls and impersonating her dead mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Abusive man jailed after bombarding girlfriend with calls and impersonating her dead mum

By Kathryn Wylie
August 16, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Michael Woods appeared via video link from HMP Grampian.
Michael Woods appeared via video link from HMP Grampian.

A jealous man who bombarded his then-girlfriend with more than 100 calls in one night and even impersonated her late mother has been jailed.

Michael Wood, of Aberdeen, called the woman repeatedly on the night of October 30 after the pair had an argument and she booted him from her home.

The couple had rekindled an earlier teenage years relationship last September after the woman got in touch with Wood, 37, to tell him her mother had died.

However the relationship quickly became violent and at Christmas Wood accused his partner of flirting with bar staff on a night out then grabbed her by the neck.

And in May his abusive behaviour escalated when he pinned her to a bed after becoming jealous about the number of partners she had hadt.

Less than one week later he sent her an email stating “I am in heaven now,” which was followed moments later by an image of her private parts.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer has never given the accused consent to such an image.

“She does not know when it would have been taken and was alarmed by this.”

Michael Wood leaving court in 2019.

Impersonated dead mother

Wood’s behaviour came to a head that same month when, in one of the numerous calls he made to her from withheld numbers he impersonated his ex-partner’s dead mum saying: “It’s me, Angela.”

He appeared in court for sentencing via video link from HMP Grampian where he has been remanded since May.

Defence agent John Ferrie said Wood “still had feelings for the woman” and didn’t want to drag her through the court system.

Wood admitted a charge of abusive behaviour towards his ex and two charges of fighting with and spitting on the forehead and arm of two female police officers during his arrest.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said she would take a “hybrid” approach to the charges, issuing a custodial sentence for the police assaults and a period of supervision for the domestic charges.

“I know there are concerns around your relationships with women that could be addressed by a programme of work that would not be available to you if you were in custody,” she said.

She jailed Wood for 10 months and subjected him to a two-year supervision order. He must also take part in the Caledonian programme and is subject to a non-harassment order.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.