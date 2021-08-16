Abusive man jailed after bombarding girlfriend with calls and impersonating her dead mum

A jealous man who bombarded his then-girlfriend with more than 100 calls in one night and even impersonated her late mother has been jailed.

Michael Wood, of Aberdeen, called the woman repeatedly on the night of October 30 after the pair had an argument and she booted him from her home.

The couple had rekindled an earlier teenage years relationship last September after the woman got in touch with Wood, 37, to tell him her mother had died.

However the relationship quickly became violent and at Christmas Wood accused his partner of flirting with bar staff on a night out then grabbed her by the neck.

And in May his abusive behaviour escalated when he pinned her to a bed after becoming jealous about the number of partners she had hadt.

Less than one week later he sent her an email stating “I am in heaven now,” which was followed moments later by an image of her private parts.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer has never given the accused consent to such an image.

“She does not know when it would have been taken and was alarmed by this.”

Impersonated dead mother

Wood’s behaviour came to a head that same month when, in one of the numerous calls he made to her from withheld numbers he impersonated his ex-partner’s dead mum saying: “It’s me, Angela.”

He appeared in court for sentencing via video link from HMP Grampian where he has been remanded since May.

Defence agent John Ferrie said Wood “still had feelings for the woman” and didn’t want to drag her through the court system.

Wood admitted a charge of abusive behaviour towards his ex and two charges of fighting with and spitting on the forehead and arm of two female police officers during his arrest.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said she would take a “hybrid” approach to the charges, issuing a custodial sentence for the police assaults and a period of supervision for the domestic charges.

“I know there are concerns around your relationships with women that could be addressed by a programme of work that would not be available to you if you were in custody,” she said.

She jailed Wood for 10 months and subjected him to a two-year supervision order. He must also take part in the Caledonian programme and is subject to a non-harassment order.