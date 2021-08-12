Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police inquiries ongoing after woman injured during Inverurie incident

By Ellie Milne
August 12, 2021, 2:48 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Police were called to the scene in Inverurie
Police were called to the scene in Inverurie

A 45-year-old woman was injured during an incident in Inverurie on Thursday morning.

Police and ambulance attended the scene in the Market Place area of the town just after 10.30am.

The woman sustained a minor injury but the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 10.30am on Thursday, August 12 to a report of a woman being injured in the Market Place area of Inverurie.

“A 45-year-old woman sustained a minor injury and did not require further medical attention.

“Officers attended and are carrying out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances and the assistance of the public and local businesses is greatly appreciated.

“There is not thought to be any threat to the wider public.”

