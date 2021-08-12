Two arrested following two-car crash near Aberdeen harbour

Two men have been arrested following a crash involving two vehicles near Aberdeen harbour.

Police received reports of the two-car crash on Regent Quay in Aberdeen around 11.10am on Thursday, August 12.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and no-one was injured.

“Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

Regent Quay, which was closed while officers attended the scene, reopened at 12.30pm.