Two arrested following two-car crash near Aberdeen harbour By Lauren Taylor August 12, 2021, 11:44 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm Two men arrested following crash in Aberdeen. Two men have been arrested following a crash involving two vehicles near Aberdeen harbour. Police received reports of the two-car crash on Regent Quay in Aberdeen around 11.10am on Thursday, August 12. A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and no-one was injured. "Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing." Regent Quay, which was closed while officers attended the scene, reopened at 12.30pm.