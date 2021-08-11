Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Government urge workplaces to adopt testing scheme to ‘break chain of transmission’

By Daniel Boal
August 11, 2021, 2:53 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Public Health Minister Maree Todd is urging workplaces to sign up for the testing scheme
Organisations with 10 or more employees are being urged to sign up for a workplace testing scheme set up by the Scottish Government.

The voluntary testing regime involves giving workers lateral flow tests to identify cases early.

Covid testing in workplaces has previously been targeted as a priority area of the public sector – due to it being critical to national infrastructure and private businesses potentially having higher transmission rates.

Organisations with less than 10 employees can direct their workforce to collect LFD test kits from a local pharmacy or Covid-19 test site or order online for home delivery.

Asymptomatic testing is an ‘important tool’ to stop transmission

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: “Testing has a vital role to play as we move safely out of lockdown and this rollout of workplace testing to cover all companies with 10 staff or more builds on our strategy to tackle Covid-19.

“The vaccination programme has been a major success, however even though you are fully vaccinated it does not guarantee that you cannot catch the virus and pass it on without knowing you have it. Asymptomatic testing will remain an important tool in breaking future chains of transmission.

“As more staff continue to return to the workplace in the months ahead, we must do all we can to ensure this is done as safely as possible.

“Workplace asymptomatic testing can play an important part in the recovery and organisations across our business, third and public sectors can contribute to this.

“It’s vital that all results are reported to ensure we understand the prevalence of the virus and halt further transmission.

“I would encourage all organisations who are eligible to sign up for workplace testing and play their part in our recovery from the pandemic.”

The workplace testing expansion has been introduced in response to requests from  organisations and representative bodies from a range of sectors.

Testing will initially run till the end of September in line with universal testing that is already available.

Eligible Scottish organisations can find information online.

 

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.