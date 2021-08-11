Watch the amazing moment a 59ft whale swims by a boat near St Cyrus beach

The amazing moment a 59ft whale swam past a man’s boat has been captured on film.

On Tuesday afternoon, Doug Low and friends were out on his boat Beastie in the waters near St Cyrus beach when an unexpected visitor swam past.

Luckily, his friend Laura Simpson was able to get her camera out in time to film the creature.

Speaking of the rare sighting, Mr Low said: “There was a mix of emotions; wonder, excitement and a great sense of privilege.”

He went on to say that due to the large size of the creature, he would think it to be a sei whale.

He added: “I am no expert on cetacean species but lean heavily towards it being a sei based on its size and dorsal fin shape.

“A sei has been seen hanging around the Forth recently and others spotted one that same evening.”

Sei whales are the third largest species of whale, with the average adult weighing 20,000kg and measuring 59ft (18 metres) in length.

There have been plenty of whale sightings around the north and north-east already this year, with visitors to Skye delighted to see humpback whale Barney while on a boat trip at the weekend.

And back in May, nurse Jilly Blackhurst described the emotional moment she finally spotted a humpback – after five years of hunting, and moving to an area where her chances were heightened.

Ms Blackhurst spotted the pod of five off the coast of Lossiemouth and said it was one of the best moments of her life.