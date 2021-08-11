Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch the amazing moment a 59ft whale swims by a boat near St Cyrus beach

By Kirstin Tait
August 11, 2021, 2:31 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm

The amazing moment a 59ft whale swam past a man’s boat has been captured on film.

On Tuesday afternoon, Doug Low and friends were out on his boat Beastie in the waters near St Cyrus beach when an unexpected visitor swam past.

Luckily, his friend Laura Simpson was able to get her camera out in time to film the creature.

Speaking of the rare sighting, Mr Low said: “There was a mix of emotions; wonder, excitement and a great sense of privilege.”

He went on to say that due to the large size of the creature, he would think it to be a sei whale.

He added: “I am no expert on cetacean species but lean heavily towards it being a sei based on its size and dorsal fin shape.

“A sei has been seen hanging around the Forth recently and others spotted one that same evening.”

Sei whales are the third largest species of whale, with the average adult weighing 20,000kg and measuring 59ft (18 metres) in length.

Barney, a humpback whale, was spotted off Skye at the weekend. Picture: Cath Bain

There have been plenty of whale sightings around the north and north-east already this year, with visitors to Skye delighted to see humpback whale Barney while on a boat trip at the weekend.

And back in May, nurse Jilly Blackhurst described the emotional moment she finally spotted a humpback – after five years of hunting, and moving to an area where her chances were heightened.

Ms Blackhurst spotted the pod of five off the coast of Lossiemouth and said it was one of the best moments of her life.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.