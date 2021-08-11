Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jail for man caught on electric bike with 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin

By David McPhee
August 11, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Michael Beaton at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Michael Beaton at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A dealer who was caught on an electric bike with over 150 wraps of Class A drugs for sale has been handed a two-year prison sentence.

Michael Beaton, 25, admitted two charges of supplying cocaine and heroin after he was caught red-handed selling drugs by officers in an unmarked police car on Willowpark Crescent, Aberdeen.

He was found with a supply of heroin valued at £1,600 and wraps of cocaine worth £1,250.

A subsequent raid on Beaton’s property saw police find nearly £5,000 in cash.

Police intelligence led cops to accused

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court: “Intelligence was received by police that the accused was involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

“On April 29 2021, police officers were on mobile patrol in an unmarked police vehicle when they saw the accused on an electric bicycle on Ross Avenue, Aberdeen.

“They saw the accused approach a motor vehicle and conduct a hand-to-hand exchange with the driver – he then cycled on to Willowpark Crescent.

“He was approached by police officers identified themselves.

“The accused dropped his bicycle and ran away, but was apprehended a short distance away.”

A search of Beaton’s pockets turned up 56 wraps of heroin and 93 wraps of cocaine in a plastic tub.

The raid of Beaton’s home on Eday Crescent tuned up £4,850 in cash and a small amount of cocaine.

He later pleaded guilty through a letter to the Crown Office.

The case was heard at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

‘He understands there is no alternative to a custodial sentence’

Defence agent Tony Burgess told the court that Beaton “accepted responsibility for his actions”.

He added: “He understands that there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Beaton, who appeared via video link from HMP Grampian, that due to the nature of his charges a prison sentence was “inevitable”.

She sentenced him to two years in prison backdated to April 30 2021.

