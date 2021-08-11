Jail for man caught on electric bike with 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin

A dealer who was caught on an electric bike with over 150 wraps of Class A drugs for sale has been handed a two-year prison sentence.

Michael Beaton, 25, admitted two charges of supplying cocaine and heroin after he was caught red-handed selling drugs by officers in an unmarked police car on Willowpark Crescent, Aberdeen.

He was found with a supply of heroin valued at £1,600 and wraps of cocaine worth £1,250.

A subsequent raid on Beaton’s property saw police find nearly £5,000 in cash.

Police intelligence led cops to accused

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court: “Intelligence was received by police that the accused was involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

“On April 29 2021, police officers were on mobile patrol in an unmarked police vehicle when they saw the accused on an electric bicycle on Ross Avenue, Aberdeen.

“They saw the accused approach a motor vehicle and conduct a hand-to-hand exchange with the driver – he then cycled on to Willowpark Crescent.

“He was approached by police officers identified themselves.

“The accused dropped his bicycle and ran away, but was apprehended a short distance away.”

A search of Beaton’s pockets turned up 56 wraps of heroin and 93 wraps of cocaine in a plastic tub.

The raid of Beaton’s home on Eday Crescent tuned up £4,850 in cash and a small amount of cocaine.

He later pleaded guilty through a letter to the Crown Office.

‘He understands there is no alternative to a custodial sentence’

Defence agent Tony Burgess told the court that Beaton “accepted responsibility for his actions”.

He added: “He understands that there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Beaton, who appeared via video link from HMP Grampian, that due to the nature of his charges a prison sentence was “inevitable”.

She sentenced him to two years in prison backdated to April 30 2021.