‘Disgraceful’ stalker created YouTube video to target female police officers

By Kathryn Wylie
August 10, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Stephen Rowse was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A man who targeted three female police officers in a campaign of abuse that included phonecalls, emails and even YouTube videos has appeared in court over his “disgraceful” conduct.

Stephen Rowse bombarded the officers with messages after they dealt with a complaint he’d made against Police Scotland in October 2019.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told his actions all stemmed from his belief that the complaint should be dealt with by a male officer.

The 52-year-old, of Aboyne, has now admitted stalking and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Fiscal depute Ross Canning said Rowse contacted the sergeant who was dealing with his complaint 224 times and expressed “dissatisfaction at the police service and the resolution”.

He said: “Due to the volume and content of these calls and emails the sergeant called in help from two other colleagues.”

A detective chief inspector sent Rowse a letter updating him on the outcome of his case and told him not to contact the sergeant directly again, and instead to send any further emails to the force’s general address.

‘Die … is that possible?’

However between March and April last year, Rowse expanded his campaign of abuse to include both the DCI and another chief inspector who’d become involved.

Mr Canning added: “On March 11, the sergeant received a call from the accused stating to her: ‘Die…is that possible?’ and an email stating he was ‘going after’ the officers.”

A fortnight later he sent emails claiming the women had “broken his human rights” and “I am going to enjoy making you look stupid … although that won’t be hard. I am going to take my story on to YouTube right outside Queen Street station.”

Rowse also called one officer “big-headed” and “arrogant” and one inspector a “bully and a tyrant”.

Queen Street station in Aberdeen.

He told another officer, brought in to deal with the harassment, how the sergeant “really thinks highly of herself”.

He also threatened: “Just wait until I put her on You Tube. Her big head in a frame. She’s big-headed and braindead.”

He later uploaded a video to YouTube criticising the three officers and disclosing details about their family circumstances.

“That implies there was some level of research online into the officers that were targeted,” the fiscal depute added.

‘A disgraceful course of conduct’

Rowse also asked members of the public to share images and videos of one officer so that “he could shame her”.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said the incidents all stemmed from the complaint made by his client.

“He takes the view there should be a single point of contact and that person should be male, not female,” he said. “He voiced his concerns and issues to Police Scotland and, as far as he saw it, nothing was done.

“Unfortunately matters escalated and Mr Rowse, to a large extent, minimises these matters.”

Sheriff William Summers said these were “troubling offences” and that it was a “disgraceful course of conduct directed at three police officers over many months”.

He added: “It is of concern that your record discloses previous offending of a similar nature. The reports show a failure to accept responsibility.”

He handed Rowse, of Craigferrar Way, Aboyne, a supervision order for the next 18 months as a direct alternative to custody.

 

