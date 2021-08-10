Sister of murdered Aberdeen dad vows to ‘fight on’ after inquiry hopes are dashed

The sister of slain Aberdeen dad Alan Geddes has said the decision by the Crown Office not to hold an inquiry into his death has left her feeling “numb” – but has vowed to fight on.

Sandra Geddes has been seeking answers since her 56-year old “good Samaritan” brother was murdered by Stuart Quinn on December 7 2019.

Quinn had been released from HMP Grampian less than 24 hours earlier and kind-hearted Alan offered him a place to sleep after discovering he was homeless.

The father-of-one was repaid for his kindness by being stabbed 40 times by Quinn, who was high on cocaine and alcohol at the time.

Quinn was jailed for a minimum of 18 years over the killing in February this year.

An investigation into the case – examining the circumstances of Quinn’s release – was carried out by the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) after it was claimed the homeless unit he should have checked into after leaving prison was closed.

The SFIU found “no record” of Quinn, 35, attending at any of Aberdeenshire or Aberdeen City councils’ 24/7 accommodation units.

The report also said Quinn – who had a history of psychotic episodes – was assessed two days before his release from prison and “no psychotic symptoms were identified” and the Scottish Prison Service was “statutorily obliged” to release him.

A letter sent to Mr Geddes’ family says the investigation has now concluded and the Crown Counsel has instructed that no fatal accident inquiry (FAI) be carried out.

Ms Geddes said the decision by the Crown Office not to hold an FAI has only made her more determined to fight on to get justice for her brother, his family and to stop it from happening to other families.

She said: “I’ve gone through my grieving process and throughout my priority has always been Alan’s son, Lucas, because I don’t want this to define his life.

“I’ve been emotional up until I’ve got this letter, but now it’s given me more strength to carry this through.

“I’m just so angry that nobody seems to be doing anything because it’s continuing to happen.

“This is not just about Stuart Quinn’s release, other people have been released and gone on to commit murder.

“There’s nothing I can do to bring my brother back, but hopefully we can make a change that will prevent more lives from being taken under the same circumstances. It’s not just about my brother, it’s about the system.”

‘I now have doubts about the whole investigation’

Ms Geddes says she finds the response from the SFIU that they found “no record” of Quinn attending at any council-run accommodation units an “unacceptable answer”.

She added: “Quinn travelled from Peterhead in the morning to court, then had to travel back to prison collect his things and go through a release process before he was set free.

“The Crown Office say that was sufficient enough time for him to gain accommodation on a Friday afternoon – but they wouldn’t say what time he left prison. Why not?

“Reading that report I now have doubts about the whole investigation.”

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “We understand the impact that involvement in the criminal justice system and death investigations can have on those who have lost a loved one, and we offer our sincere condolences to the family of Alan Geddes.

“Officials from COPFS have kept the family updated in relation to any significant developments in the investigation.”

‘A lot of questions still need to be answered’

Ms Geddes campaign for answers over her brother’s death was given a shot in the arm when Scottish’s then-justice secretary Humza Yousaf agreed to meet her in March this year.

However, the decision of the Crown Office not to take the enquiry forward has left her with even more questions.

She said: “I was quite hopeful that they would look at the procedures and perhaps change some things for the good so that this wouldn’t happen again.

“It seems to me that there is an inconsistency about what the government says happens and what really happens.

“You read every day about people getting released from jail and then committing murder.

“The government say they’re doing rehabilitation, but whatever they say they’re doing is either not effective or not happening – and it definitely didn’t happen in Stuart Quinn’s situation.

“There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The then-Justice Secretary met with Sandra Geddes earlier this year, to offer his condolences and listen to her concerns about the case.

“It was not appropriate for the cabinet secretary for justice to comment further, as the matter had been placed under consideration by the COPFS’ Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, who would then keep Mrs Geddes updated on significant developments in the investigation.

“While our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Geddes’ family, it is a matter for the Lord Advocate to determine whether or not an FAI is appropriate once the Crown has completed its investigation into any case.”