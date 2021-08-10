Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former soldier who waved knife around in street warned he could face jail

By Kathryn Wylie
August 10, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Stuart Forsyth appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
An army veteran who was “frothing at the mouth” as he threatened to assault a paramedic has been told he could face jail for waving a knife around in the street outside his home.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told that Stuart Forsyth has been struggling with his mental health since returning from a tour of duty in Iraq and had turned to drink and drugs.

Forsyth, 24, was found “looking unconscious” on the side of the road in Mintlaw on July 5 2019.

However, he almost immediately woke up when placed in an ambulance and started to threaten the paramedic who was trying to help.

The ex-soldier “squared up” to him and was deemed unfit to be taken to hospital.

Frothing at the mouth and ready for a fight

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told Peterhead Sheriff Court: “Paramedics were called to a report of someone unconscious on the side of the road. The accused didn’t respond and was placed on a trolley and placed in the ambulance.

“He immediately woke up and told the paramedic he was going to ‘get him’.

“He was frothing at the mouth and abusive. He started to square up to him in an attempt to fight him.”

Rather than take him to the hospital, police were called and Forsyth was cautioned and charged.

Hid knife in garden when police appeared

In a separate incident, almost a year later in July 2020, police were called to Station Road in Mintlaw after receiving reports of Forsyth brandishing a knife.

Mr Harty added: “The accused was noted to be in possession of a knife, waving it above his head.

“Officers were asked to attend and when searched he was not in possession of the knife. They searched around the locus and a silver kitchen knife was found in the rear of the garden.”

Forsyth admitted both offences last June.

His defence agent Sam Milligan said background reports showed he was a “young man who had not had previous difficulties to seek”.

He said a combination of drugs and alcohol had combined with mental health difficulties experienced after his client’s tour of Iraq on service with the army in 4 Scots The Highlanders.

“He was thereafter struggling somewhat,” Mr Milligan added. “He has latterly taken steps to deal with this particular issues and a modicum of success has been gained and he has not been back before the court.”

He called for “quite proper and focused intervention” for his client.

Sheriff Philip Mann warned that the case involving the knife, in particular, was one that could attract a custodial sentence.

“Possession of a knife and statutory breach of the peace is regarded as being quite serious in the court,” he added.

Warning of jail time

He sentenced Forsyth to one year of supervision for the ambulance incident, as an alternative to a fine, and deferred sentencing for the knife incident for six months to see how well Forsyth applied himself to that order.

“If he doesn’t comply or remain of good behaviour there is a distinct possibility of a custodial sentence being imposed,” the sheriff added.

“The matter, Mr Forsyth, is in your hands. If you want to stay at liberty … comply with the order.”

Forsyth, of Station Road in Mintlaw, will appear back in court on February 7.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.