Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Houses at risk and travel disruption likely amid updated flood alert in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

By Kirstin Tait
August 10, 2021, 12:26 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Heavy rain could cause flooding on roads across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire today
Heavy rain could cause flooding on roads across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire today

An updated flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire warns that rivers could flood due to slow moving heavy showers.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency’s (Sepa) issued the warning on Tuesday morning (August 10) – and is in place until further notice.

It comes after a yellow weather warning was issued for the region by the Met Office, forecasting thunderstorms between the hours of 1pm and 9pm on Tuesday.

The public body warned that heavy slow moving showers could cause flooding from surface water.

Streams and smaller rivers could also be affected.

They say that the areas affected can flood fast – but likewise not all areas will be affected due to localised heavy showers.

A flood alert has been issued in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Sepa.

Particular areas at risk are built up areas and housing, as well as the transport network, low-lying land and roads.

It means disruption to travel is likely.

Sepa say that extra care should be taken if people are spending time in the outdoors or near streams and rivers as water levels could rise rapidly.

They ask people to “remain vigilant” and take responsibility for the protection of themselves and their properties.

The full flood warning reads: “On Tuesday locally heavy slow moving showers could cause flooding impacts from surface water and smaller rivers and watercourses.

“Due to the localised nature of the heaviest showers, not all locations will be affected.

“The onset of flooding could be very fast where the heaviest downpours occur.

“Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network, flooding to properties, low-lying land and roads and disruption to travel are likely.

“Extra care should be taken if spending time in the outdoors on or near watercourses as water levels could rise rapidly.

‘Remain vigilant’

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

“This flood alert update is now in force until further notice and was sent by phone and sms free of charge to registered customers of our Floodline direct warning service.

“If you haven’t already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online.

“Your Floodline quick dial number for this area is 21100.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.