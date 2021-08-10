‘I visited Aberdeen’s nightclubs after lockdown – here’s what I found’

Aberdeen city centre felt alive once more as clubs finally opened their doors to eager party-goers for the first time in 17 long months.

Lauren Taylor took to the streets of Aberdeen on Monday evening as several nightclubs announced they would be reopening, following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Laughter could be heard flowing down the streets as friends reunited and gravitated towards the source of the beat.

By around 9.30pm the streets were already buzzing with the odd group here and there.

A group of friends were leaving a bar because it was time to move on. The girls shyly explained this was their first night out after turning 18 last year and missing out on their Freshers experience so they were “very excited” to finally be heading to the clubs.

Nightclubs have been closed since March 20, 2020 when they were forced to shut their doors like many other businesses up and down the country.

However, Scotland moved beyond Level 0 on Monday, August 9, meaning nightclubs could finally reopen again.

Social distancing was axed, however, Test and Protect and face masks remain in place.

Atik

The last time Atik opened their doors 17 months ago was on St Paddy’s Day last year, March 17.

Although the doors were due to open at 10pm there were already people in the queue, eager to get back on the dancefloor. One man began excitedly exclaiming that there were only four minutes left.

Penny Wong and Suzie Scott, both 23, were queuing outside the club on Bridge Place and spoke of their excitement about getting back out again.

Miss Wong said: “I feel a bit old. I don’t really know what to expect, but I’m excited.”

Her friend added: “We all lost the past two years, so we’re not as old as we feel. I’m excited.”

It was reassuring to see four security guards managing the queue, making sure everyone was safe.

As soon as the doors opened you could feel the rush of people wanting to get in, but the door staff handled the queues, maintaining order.

The nightclub began slowly filling up as guests made their way through the different checks to be allowed entry.

It was almost strange to hear music playing so loud and to smell the artificial smoke blowing around the room. At the same time, it felt very familiar.

People were arriving through the door with huge smiles on their faces, clearly happy to be back to some sort of normality with their friends.

Meanwhile, bar staff and door stewards were floating around the three different rooms, making sure their guests were safe.

What did the guests think?

Most people were ecstatic to be in a nightclub again, or in some cases, for the first time.

For student Athol Gordon, 18, this was his first club visit and he said he felt very “safe” in the premises.

His friends, Alistair Finch and Finlay Troup, both 19, explained they were “buzzing” and that it was “amazing” to be out. They even joked that they were looking forward to meeting some ladies.

It was also Stephanie Purdie’s first time in a club having not long turned 18. She said: “We’re trying to make sure we follow all the rules, but it’s still fun to be out.”

Her friend, Charley Clark, 20, explained she was “excited but apprehensive” to be in a club again.

Medical students Nicoll Butter,22, and Carah Smyth, 21, described that they are now going into their fourth year.

Miss Smyth said: “Covid started in second year, we’re now going into fourth year. But, it still feels the same.”

Mr Butter said that it was “bizarre” to be back in a club but agreed they had “missed so much” of their student life due to the pandemic.

A ‘normal’ night out

There was still a queue of party-goers waiting to experience the freedom of clubbing again at around 11pm.

Other venues, like Prohibition and Tunnels also had queues of people waiting for their chance to enter.

Along the streets of Aberdeen friends were happily chatting about their night, some were singing and cheering as they made their way to the next place.

Buskers were playing much to the merriment of passers-by who would stop to cheer the performers on.

Police cars were patrolling the area to make sure everyone was safe and street pastors were keeping watch once more.

Some were already making their way to get their obligatory night out takeaway.

In many ways it really did feel like another normal night out in Aberdeen.