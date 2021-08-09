Party host punched TV when girlfriend refused to clean vomit off living room floor

A party host smashed up his own television after his girlfriend refused to clean up vomit on the floor.

Liam George admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards his then-girlfriend on July 25 this year when she didn’t clean up vomit.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 25-year old became irate when he discoveredthe vomit on the living room floor and demanded she clean it up.

When she refused he threw objects across the room and punched his flat-screen TV so hard it broke.

As he was being arrested by police George stated that “it was his TV, so he shouldn’t be getting arrested”.

He pleaded guilty to a charge that he shouted, swore and acted in an aggressive manner towards the woman and punched a television set at an address in Guild Street, Aberdeen.

Neighbours called police after hearing loud crashing

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told the court: “An argument had ensued over the complainer having been sick and had been requested to clean it up.

“At which point her failure to do that the accused became angry and reacted to this by shouting and swearing.

“He began to throw things across the room and punched the television set, causing it to smash.”

Neighbours then contacted the police who arrested the 25-year old.

Confusion of whether the couple are estranged

Mr Harty also told the court that the female involved wished no further contact with George.

However, defence agent Iain McGregor told the court that while George and his girlfriend had fallen out over the incident she now “wants him back home.”

Sheriff William Summers told George: “I would like to have been able to dispose of this matter today, but I can’t because the Crown Office doesn’t have complete information as to the complainer’s position.”

He deferred sentence on George, of Moir Crescent, Aberdeen, in order for the court to reach a position on whether his former partner may wish to place a non-harassment order on George.