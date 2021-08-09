Man invited underage girls to home then exposed himself

A man has admitted exposing himself to two underage girls after he invited them into his home.

James Grieve also sent the pair – who were both under-16 – a series of sexualised Snapchat messages requesting they send naked pictures of themselves on May 29 this year.

The 32-year-old admitted four charges of intentionally exposing himself and sending sexual communications when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told the court: “The two girls were playing within the garden area and went to the communal area outside the accused’s property when he invited them to his address.

“Both agreed to attend at the accused’s address where they settled within the living room area.

“After a brief period, the accused left the living room and one of the complainers went to the toilet within the property, causing her to walk past the accused’s bedroom. In doing so she observed him standing at the foot of the bed and that his trousers were partially down.

“Later that evening the accused again left the living room and both girls decided to take a tour of the house.

“Again upon reaching the accused’s bedroom both complainers observed him standing in his bedroom with his trousers partially down, exposing himself.”

Following this incident – which took place in Dunecht – Grieve then began to exchange Snapchat messages with both girls.

He sent a number of sexualised messages where he encouraged them to send naked pictures of themselves – neither girl responded to these requests by Grieve.

Police were later shown the messages and Grieve was taken in for questioning before being charged.

Sheriff tells accused he may consider prison sentence

Defence agent Robin Beattie told the court Grieve had consumed an “excessive amount” of alcohol on the day in question.

He also stated that his client had no previous convictions and requested that reports be sought into Grieve’s background.

Sheriff William Summers said: “I recognise that you have no previous convictions but the charges to which you have pled guilty are serious.

“One of the things that I need to consider is whether an appropriate disposal in your case will be the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

He deferred sentence on Grieve, of Kilmore Road, Drumnadrochit, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment to be carried out.

Grieve was also placed on the sex offenders register.