Ambitious plans in store for popular waterfront restaurant in Moray

A Moray businessman plans to invest a “significant” six-figure sum in a major revamp of his Bijou by the Sea restaurant near Buckie.

David Robertson, who also owns Buckie newsagent, gift and coffee shop JP Pozzi, as well as the Bijou coffee and gift shop in Elgin, aims to deliver “a beautiful building which is more sympathetic to the local environment”, along with a new “class-leading restaurant and retail space”.

If the proposed redevelopment wins planning approval and goes ahead, the waterfront business – overlooking Portessie Bay – will extend its opening hours into the early evening and offer takeaway options as well as sit-in dining.

The hope is that this will bring employment, pride, jobs and joy to the local community and to all those who come to Buckie and discover our beautiful building ‘doon by the water.” David Robertson, Bijou by the Sea

Mr Robertson said the longer hours and new retail space would also mean up to 15 new jobs, with all existing staff retained.

He added: “The plans for these changes were in motion pre-Covid but, along with many other hospitality businesses, Bijou by the Sea has been badly affected by the pandemic.

“In this sector, the restraints of customer numbers and distancing – both in terms of the public but also for staff – meant the business struggled to cope under the restrictions.

“The pandemic highlighted many areas that could be improved to make the business more robust going forward and these have been incorporated into the new design.”

Mr Robertson has worked on his plans, together with architect Stewart Reid, of Rothes firm S Reid Design, for many months.

He is excited about what they could mean for the Buckie area in terms of attracting more visitors, and he is not alone.

Laurie Piper, chief executive of destination marketing organisation Visit Moray Speyside, is among those backing the project.

‘Ambitious’ plans

In a letter expressing his support, Mr Piper said: “Bijou by the Sea has built a deservedly excellent reputation over several years, establishing itself as one of the best places to eat in the area.

“It is exciting to see such ambitious plans, which will significantly add to Bijou’s offering, add additional facilities and more space, make the building more accessible, and provide more parking and an altogether better experience.

“It is now even more important that businesses diversify their sources of income, take control of their future as far as is possible, and adapt their operations to the needs and wants of our new generation of visitors.”

Mr Piper added: “More than ever, visitors are looking for authentic, rewarding, and memorable experiences, off the beaten track and away from the traditional ‘honeypot’ areas of Scotland.

“Moray Speyside is uniquely placed to take advantage of this change in visitor behaviour, in no small part due to the strength of the region’s food and drink offer.”

Moray Council’s economic strategy has identified food & drink and tourism among five key sectors ripe for growth and development.

The plans for Bijou by the Sea are “aligned” to this strategy, as well as to Scotland-wide food & drink and tourism objectives, Mr Piper said. He added: “I look forward to seeing the project progress in the months to come and offer our fullest support.”

Bijou by the Sea has traded since 2013, and the aim now is to help it not only recover from the pandemic but transform it into a modern destination for locals and tourists alike.

It is now even more important that businesses diversify their sources of income.” Laurie Piper, chief executive Visit Moray Speyside

Mr Robertson said the revamp was “absolutely needed to make the business and building reach its true potential and to allow it to thrive rather than simply survive”.

The project would see the exterior of the building completely remodelled, adding a sheltered courtyard and serving hatches onto the beach for food, drinks and ice-creams.

‘The hope is to deliver a destination building’

Bijou by the Sea’s car park would be extended, resurfaced and lit, with more disabled and electric vehicle charging points also proposed.

The restaurant’s existing interior has already been revamped, with design features that are to be carried into new additional spaces.

“The hope is to deliver a destination building right on the North East 250, said Mr Robertson, who hopes to have the work completed by next spring.

He added he had also discussed a collaboration with Eddie and Linda Gray, who run fish and chip shops in both Cullen and Portsoy. “The new building will see them add their expertise to the existing menu, giving more options for both sit-in and takeaways, using the best locally sourced seafood”, he said.