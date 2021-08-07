VIDEO: Why is there a tumble dryer in the Bennachie woods?

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you go down to the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise — that is, if you don’t know just how shockingly large your personal carbon footprint is.

A new walking trail near the visitor centre in the forests of Bennachie, Aberdeenshire, invites visitors to find out just how much forest is required to capture the harmful carbon dioxide produced by their daily activities.

The entire trail encircles 1.7 hectares of coniferous woodland – the same area of trees required to capture the annual greenhouse gas emissions from one average UK citizen.

‘It’s a bit weird’

The Bailies of Bennachie group, working together with the Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service, has created several installations showing how much woodland is needed to tackle everyday sources of pollution.

“The reaction has been very positive, people think it’s a bit weird, but when we talk to them they are telling us they’re taking the messages on board,” said Jill Matthew, who helped to bring the project to life.

First along the trail is an installation about food, using pizza as an example.

A large area of trees is roped-off, showing how much space is required to absorb the carbon dioxide created by ordering a pizza with meat toppings .

A smaller patch of trees inside shows visitors how ordering a vegetarian pizza can be better for the climate.

Bringing climate change home

Jill said: “So often when we’re talking about climate change the discussion is about rainforest, or polar bears, or huge wildfires.

“What we really wanted to do here was make it relatable, and bring this issue into the home.”

Another of the installations, which were created by artist Susan Cassie, uses traffic signs to demonstrate how much forest is needed to capture the carbon dioxide emitted when commuting between nearby Inverurie and Aberdeen using different modes of transport.

Visitors will also find a tumble dryer and clothes, for a piece designed to show the climate impact of the fashion industry – how best to dry your washing if you want to protect the planet.

The carbon footprint trail will remain in place until the COP26 climate change conference later this year.

Potential for expansion

Doug Gooday, of the Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service, hopes the project could go further than just Bennachie.

He said: “I think it’s important to understand that nature can do so much for us, but we need to make changes in the way we live to help nature help us.

“The reaction so far has been great, and we’re considering if we could expand this idea to other habitats and places across Aberdeenshire, and maybe Scotland.

“This trail is all in a coniferous woodland, but there are other environments we could explore as well, like peatland.”