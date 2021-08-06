Video shows traffic disruption in Aberdeen city centre due to roadworks

Roadworks in Aberdeen city centre have led to traffic disruption and busses being diverted down narrow streets as roads are closed.

Resurfacing work on Albyn Place started today (August 6), which has led to streets becoming congested as motorists are diverted.

Drivers are advised to use Holburn Street, Union Grove and Albyn Grove as alternative routes.

However, busses are struggling to navigate their way round the narrow streets of Albyn Grove, with one bus driver needing directed to be able to turn.

Waiting on either side of the same stretches of carriageways for any purpose for the duration of the works is prohibited.

Motorists are also not permitted to wait on the west side of Albyn Grove for any purpose for the duration of the works.

Local access to the streets will be maintained when possible.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We are currently resurfacing Albyn Place between Union St and Albyn Grove. We apologise for any disruption caused while this essential work is carried out.”

The road will be closed as work continues until 5pm on August 13.