Abusive woman who kicked female cop in stomach is handed chance to shape up

A woman has been given 12 months to turn her life around after she attacked her partner and kicked a cop – claiming she had “no other option”.

Amy Bremner admitted lashing out at her former partner on May 28 this year by punching him in the face and body at a property in Dyce.

As police responded, the 28-year old continued to act in a threatening and abusive manner culminating in her kicking a female officer in the stomach as she tried to arrest her.

As she was taken into custody, Bremner then told cops: “When someone winds you up, you get to the point where you have no other option.”

She later apologised to the officer for kicking her.

Accused kicked out at constable during arrest

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told the court: “During an argument, the accused struck the complainer to the head and body.

“Police were tasked to attend and the accused continued with her aggressive behaviour.

“Officers tried to arrest her at which point she kicked out – striking a constable to the stomach.

“She was cautioned and charged with the offences as liabled and was taken to Kittybrewster Police Office.

“She intimated she wanted to include something with the charges, stating: ‘When someone winds you up you get to the point where you have no other option’.

“She then apologised to the police officer for the assault.”

‘It has resulted in her having a long hard look at her lifestyle’

Defence agent Stewart Flowerdew told the court that – up to this point – Bremner had been an “upstanding member of the community”.

He added: “I want to make it absolutely clear she is well aware of the nature of offending and she is aware that she cannot behave like this.

“She is certainly not laying blame on anyone other than herself.

“It has resulted in her having a long hard look at her lifestyle.”

Noting that Bremner, of Keithleigh Gardens, Pitmedden, was a first offender, Sheriff Ian Duguid deferred her sentence for good behaviour.

He told the 28-year old: “I’m going to defer your sentence for 12 months and then you will have to come back to this court.

“In that time I expect you to be of good behaviour, because if you are not of good behaviour – for example, if you came to the attention of the police again or are aggressive – then you will be back before the court to be sentenced for this offence.

“You are not getting off with it, it’s simply so that you can show you can behave.”