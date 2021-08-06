Council calls cops on abusive man after partner barricades herself in bathroom

Aberdeenshire Council were forced to alert cops to the behaviour of an abusive man after his partner barricaded herself in a bathroom.

Ryan Moar and his former partner got into a heated argument resulting in him becoming verbally abusive towards her and punching holes in doors and walls.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 39-year old’s threatening behaviour intensified to the point where his partner called the council and barricaded herself in the bathroom.

Moar broke through the door and called the woman “a horrible grass” before the council took the decision to call the police.

He admitted to a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards his partner.

Accused punched holes in hallway wall and living room door

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court: “The accused and his partner had had an on/off relationship for about three years.

“The pair had been socialising in Ellon town centre and were walking back to the locus when the accused became aggressive after an argument over his drinking habits.

“Upon returning home the accused continued behaving aggressively and was shouting and swearing.

“The complainer retreated to her bedroom where she heard items being smashed downstairs – she went downstairs and saw the accused punching holes in the hallway wall and living room door.

“He started to square up to her by approaching her in an aggressive manner.”

The following morning, Moar awoke his sleeping partner by shouting and swearing at her and demanding she leave the property.

He also threatened to kick her out of the premises.

Mr Middleton added: “She then called Aberdeenshire Council to declare herself as homeless.

“The accused heard the complainer on the telephone and continued to shout and swear at her while telling her to ‘get out’.

“The complainer then locked herself in the bathroom as the accused began to kick the bathroom door – eventually forcing his way through it.

“He tried to snatch the phone while calling the complainer ‘a horrible grass’.

“The call was eventually terminated by the complainer at which point the council call handler phoned the police.”

Police then arrived at the property and arrested Moar.

Court hears accused is ‘genuinely remorseful’

Defence Agent Michael Horsman told the court that Moar was “genuinely remorseful” for his actions towards the woman.

He added: “He knows was he did was wrong.”

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence on Moar, of Esslemont Circle, Ellon, in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.