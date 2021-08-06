Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Council calls cops on abusive man after partner barricades herself in bathroom

By David McPhee
August 6, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Ryan Moar appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeenshire Council were forced to alert cops to the behaviour of an abusive man after his partner barricaded herself in a bathroom.

Ryan Moar and his former partner got into a heated argument resulting in him becoming verbally abusive towards her and punching holes in doors and walls.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 39-year old’s threatening behaviour intensified to the point where his partner called the council and barricaded herself in the bathroom.

Moar broke through the door and called the woman “a horrible grass” before the council took the decision to call the police.

He admitted to a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards his partner.

Accused punched holes in hallway wall and living room door

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court: “The accused and his partner had had an on/off relationship for about three years.

“The pair had been socialising in Ellon town centre and were walking back to the locus when the accused became aggressive after an argument over his drinking habits.

“Upon returning home the accused continued behaving aggressively and was shouting and swearing.

“The complainer retreated to her bedroom where she heard items being smashed downstairs – she went downstairs and saw the accused punching holes in the hallway wall and living room door.

“He started to square up to her by approaching her in an aggressive manner.”

The following morning, Moar awoke his sleeping partner by shouting and swearing at her and demanding she leave the property.

He also threatened to kick her out of the premises.

Mr Middleton added: “She then called Aberdeenshire Council to declare herself as homeless.

“The accused heard the complainer on the telephone and continued to shout and swear at her while telling her to ‘get out’.

“The complainer then locked herself in the bathroom as the accused began to kick the bathroom door – eventually forcing his way through it.

“He tried to snatch the phone while calling the complainer ‘a horrible grass’.

“The call was eventually terminated by the complainer at which point the council call handler phoned the police.”

Police then arrived at the property and arrested Moar.

Court hears accused is ‘genuinely remorseful’

Defence Agent Michael Horsman told the court that Moar was “genuinely remorseful” for his actions towards the woman.

He added: “He knows was he did was wrong.”

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence on Moar, of Esslemont Circle, Ellon, in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

