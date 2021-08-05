Moray Council to consider whether there should be an additional public holiday for the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moray Council to consider whether there should be an additional public holiday for the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 5, 2021, 2:12 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Moray Council headquarters in Elgin.
Moray Council will consider whether to grant staff an extra day off for the Queen’s platinum jubilee. 

The UK and Scottish governments have allocated a bank holiday on Friday, June 3 next year for a national celebration to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. 

However, another public holiday for Moray employees could cost the council £42,500 in extra pay. 

That option will go before councillors next week.

On Wednesday, members of the education, communities and organisational development committee will also consider closing all Moray schools on the day as part of the jubilee celebrations. 

The Queen will celebrate her platinum jubilee next year. Picture by Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The council gave workers an extra day of annual leave on April 29, 2011 for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

There was also an extra day off for the Queen’s diamond jubilee on June 5, 2012.

Staff who had to work on those dates were able to take other days off. 

Staff and public perceptions

If an extra day is agreed, councillors will have to consider the level of service needed on the day.

That includes deciding the rates of pay and the impact on staff if no extra time off is granted.

Committee members may seek consent for an exceptional closure of all Moray schools or for them to take the day off from existing holiday entitlement.

In her report, Anne Smith, senior organisational development advisor, said: “There are a range of options in terms of leave for employees and rates of pay that would apply as well as considerations around the public and staff perceptions and reactions to the decision the council takes.” 

The local authority recognises seven public holidays when services operate with minimum amounts of staff:

  • January 1 and 2
  • Good Friday
  • May Day
  • Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Hogmanay

