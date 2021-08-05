Moray Council to consider whether there should be an additional public holiday for the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year

Moray Council will consider whether to grant staff an extra day off for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The UK and Scottish governments have allocated a bank holiday on Friday, June 3 next year for a national celebration to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

However, another public holiday for Moray employees could cost the council £42,500 in extra pay.

That option will go before councillors next week.

On Wednesday, members of the education, communities and organisational development committee will also consider closing all Moray schools on the day as part of the jubilee celebrations.

The council gave workers an extra day of annual leave on April 29, 2011 for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

There was also an extra day off for the Queen’s diamond jubilee on June 5, 2012.

Staff who had to work on those dates were able to take other days off.

Staff and public perceptions

If an extra day is agreed, councillors will have to consider the level of service needed on the day.

That includes deciding the rates of pay and the impact on staff if no extra time off is granted.

Committee members may seek consent for an exceptional closure of all Moray schools or for them to take the day off from existing holiday entitlement.

In her report, Anne Smith, senior organisational development advisor, said: “There are a range of options in terms of leave for employees and rates of pay that would apply as well as considerations around the public and staff perceptions and reactions to the decision the council takes.”

The local authority recognises seven public holidays when services operate with minimum amounts of staff: