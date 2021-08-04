Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Regional breakdown: New deaths reported in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

By Ross Hempseed
August 4, 2021, 3:19 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Two furthur Covid deaths have been reported in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire within the last 24 hours.

A total of 13 deaths have been recorded in the 24 hours, taking the number of people who have died from coronavirus following a positive test to 7,965 .

Positive cases have jumped slightly to 1,271 from 1,016 with new cases in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire totaling 56 and 39 cases, respectively.

Scottish hospital figures show a decrease in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19, 383 down from 406 yesterday. There has also been a reduction in the number of people in intensive care, 58 down from 62.

On the subject of vaccinations, 4,016,326 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, an increase of 2,114 from yesterday and 3,249,622 have received their second dose, a rise of 18,291.

NHS Grampian has administered two doses of a vaccine to nearly 61% of the population. This is set to rise as the Scottish Government look to start vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds. The government are currently waiting for the go-ahead from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

