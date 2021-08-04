Violent domestic abuser left woman scarred after throwing boiling water over her

A man has been convicted of a horrendous campaign of domestic abuse, which included disfiguring his partner with boiling water and pushing dog poo through a letterbox.

John Strathdee was on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a charge of engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of the woman between July 18 and December 31 last year.

The 56-year-old denied the charge, but a remote jury took around three hours to find him guilty by majority verdict.

Strathdee’s abusive conduct took place at addresses in Aberdeen, Huntly and Aviemore.

The charge against Strathdee stated he:

Grabbed and squeezed the woman’s neck to her injury.

Threw boiling water on her to her injury and permanent disfigurement.

Shouted and swore.

Threw the contents of a cup at her.

Grabbed her mobile phone and struggled violently with her.

Removed her mobile phone and landline phones from the property.

Damaged her mobile and telephone line.

Put dog excrement through a letterbox.

Removed dust caps from her vehicle.

Repeatedly made derogatory remarks towards her.

Strathdee previously admitted another charge of failing to comply with a bail condition not to approach or contact the woman.

Following the jury’s verdict, fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar disclosed to the court Strathdee also has an analogous previous conviction.

She also handed the sheriff a victim impact statement and told the court the woman was in favour of a non-harassment order being imposed.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had been remanded in custody since January 7 and had served the equivalent of a 14-month sentence.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan deferred sentence and until later this month for reports.

Strathdee, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, was remanded in custody while the reports are prepared.