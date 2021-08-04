Police confirm death of man found in search for missing Mark Russell is ‘unexplained’

Investigations are continuing after a man was found dead near a major north-east road.

Police searching for missing Crimond man Mark Russell found a body near St Fergus last night.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the 45-year-old’s family have been informed.

Police have now confirmed they are treating the death as unexplained.

Officers closed off the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road, at St Fergus, this afternoon for about two hours.

The route was also shut for about six hours last night between Cortes House and the Waterside Hotel after the body was found.

Police made several appeals to find Mr Russell, who had not been heard from or seen since July 24. They said his disappearance was “out of character”.

Specialist search advisors were involved in the search in and around the Crimond area, with all possible reported sightings both locally and in Peterhead, where he had links, followed up.

After the grim find yesterday, officers worked through the night at the scene and inquiries are ongoing today.

It is believed they have also been searching Crimond House grounds.

A police spokeswoman said: “The death is being treated as unexplained.

“The road was closed to allow for officers to carry out additional inquiries.”

The A90 reopened fully just after 2pm today.