Police confirm death of man found in search for missing Mark Russell is ‘unexplained’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police confirm death of man found in search for missing Mark Russell is ‘unexplained’

By Denny Andonova
August 4, 2021, 10:25 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Police closed off the A90 again today after a body was found in the search for Mark Russell
Police closed off the A90 again today after a body was found in the search for Mark Russell

Investigations are continuing after a man was found dead near a major north-east road.

Police searching for missing Crimond man Mark Russell found a body near St Fergus last night.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the 45-year-old’s family have been informed.

Police have now confirmed they are treating the death as unexplained.

Officers closed off the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road, at St Fergus, this afternoon for about two hours.

The route was also shut for about six hours last night between Cortes House and the Waterside Hotel after the body was found.

Police made several appeals to find Mr Russell, who had not been heard from or seen since July 24. They said his disappearance was “out of character”.

Specialist search advisors were involved in the search in and around the Crimond area, with all possible reported sightings both locally and in Peterhead, where he had links, followed up.

After the grim find yesterday, officers worked through the night at the scene and inquiries are ongoing today.

It is believed they have also been searching Crimond House grounds.

A police spokeswoman said: “The death is being treated as unexplained.

“The road was closed to allow for officers to carry out additional inquiries.”

The A90 reopened fully just after 2pm today.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.