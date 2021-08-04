Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man robbed after being threatened with weapon in Fraserburgh

By Denny Andonova
August 4, 2021, 9:47 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Fraserburgh CCTV cameras
The incident happened in Fraserburgh's town centre on Saturday.

A 39-year-old has been robbed after being pushed to the ground and threatened with a weapon in Fraserburgh.

The incident happened to the rear of the shops on the town’s Buchan Road at around 7pm on Saturday, July 24.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10ins to 6ft in height, of slim to medium build and with light brown hair.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing jeans and a light T-shirt.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to help with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Ross McDonald, of Ellon CID, said: “During the assault the injured man sustained minor injuries.

“Although this attack happened to the rear of the shops, the area is overlooked by a number of homes.

“Officers have been making local inquiries and checking CCTV, however, are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the attack or who has information that will help the investigation but who has not yet come forward to get in touch.”

Fraserburgh and District councillor Brian Topping, who is also chairman of the CCTV Working Group, said: “I am shocked to hear of this incident and my thoughts are with the individual who has been attacked and assaulted.

“I hope the person is well and will be able to get over this horrendous experience.

“Hopefully the town’s CCTV system has captured the incident and the culprit will be caught and brought to justice sooner rather than later.

“The cameras have been very successful so far and are used on a daily basis by police, and I hope they will prove useful in this instance once again – especially with such a serious and terrible incident.”

Anyone with information can call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

