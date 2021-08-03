Man has no idea why he ended up smashing his way out of sleeping stranger’s home on Boxing Day

A drunk man who found him inside a stranger’s home on Boxing Day and had to smash his way out still has no idea why he was there in the first place.

Kieran Sievwright, 23, was caught smashing up the inside of the property although, perhaps surprisingly, his antics didn’t disturb the owner, who slept soundly throughout the entire “bizarre” incident.

Police were called to the house in Inverallochy at around 3am on December 26 last year after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Fiscal depute Ruarish McAllister told Peterhead Sheriff Court: “When police arrived they heard banging and shouting from within the property. They found the accused inside breaking small windows and trying to get out.

“He was intoxicated and had broken up furniture which was strewn about the floor.

“He was detained and when officers searched the property they found the occupier asleep in one of the front bedrooms.

“She was entirely unaware he was there and he was of no relation to her.”

Sievwright didn’t take anything from the house, but did cause around £100 worth of damage.

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said Sievwright had been drinking to excess on Christmas Day as he attempted to cope with the anniversary of the loss of his child.

‘It’s completely bizarre’

“He was at a friend’s house in Inverallochy, got far too drunk, went to walk home and does not have any recollection of how he got to be in this house,” he said.

“He can only surmise that this is somewhere he thought he should be. Then when he realised he shouldn’t be there he had tried to get himself out of the house.

“It’s completely bizarre.”

Mr Burkinshaw told the court his client was “deeply ashamed” and “remorseful of his actions”.

“The person asleep did not awake during the incident, but he appreciates how the victim could have been affected by his behaviour,” he added.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison told Sievwright: “I can understand the mitigation and why this was a traumatic period of time for you, but nevertheless I have great difficulty understanding why you did what you did.”

The sheriff said that was no explanation or excuse for ending up in some random’s house while she slept.

Sievwright, of Fraserburgh’s Finlayson Street, was given a one-year supervision order.