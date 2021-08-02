Investigation to probe death of prisoner at HMP Grampian

An investigation will be held following the death of a prisoner at HMP Grampian.

Tracey Aird was being held at the Peterhead jail after being remanded in custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last year.

The Scottish Prison Service has now confirmed that the 47-year-old died at the prison on July 27.

The circumstances of her death are not known.

Legal rules dictate that a fatal accident inquiry must be held to investigate the death of anyone being held in custody.

A Scottish Prison Service statement read: “Tracey Aird, 47, a prisoner from HMP Grampian has died on July 27.

“She was remanded at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in 2021. Police have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.”