Two Blokes and a Mike: Childhood friends put on 24-hour fundraising podcast

By Daniel Boal
July 31, 2021, 6:02 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
The 24hr podcast of Two Blokes and a Mike live from the British Legion in Turriff.
The 24hr podcast of Two Blokes and a Mike live from the British Legion in Turriff.

The hosts of a popular north-east sports podcast are talking for 24-hours straight to raise cash for charity.

Two Blokes and Mike was started at the beginning of the pandemic as a way for childhood pals Barry Massie, Duncan Chalmers and Michael Hay to pass the time while talking about something they love.

Now they are using their platform to help people, after beginning their 24-hour challenge at 6am.

The Turriff trio’s efforts are all in the name of raising funds for Royal British Legion Scotland Welfare, Prostate Cancer UK and Crohn’s & Colitis UK.

The 24hr podcast of Two Blokes and a Mike live from the British Legion in Turriff.

The trio are running quizzes, prize giveaways and will play host to several special guests such as international referee John Rowbotham, Aberdeen’s director of football Steven Gunn, James McLeay from the Beyond Canal Park Podcast, former Turriff captain Davie McKenzie, the event is ultimately hoped to bring in some cash for causes in need.

Mr Chalmers lost his dad to prostate cancer, which is why he chose that cause to support.

Meanwhile Mr Massie, who originally masterminded the podcast, will be donating to Crohn’s and Colitis UK after seeing how much they helped his cousin.

Finally, Mr Hay – who is the aforementioned Mike in the podcast’s title owing both to his name and technical know-how – will be sending money to the Royal British Legion Scotland Welfare after witnessing friends struggle with life after serving in the military.

“Support is overwhelming”

The friends have played sport all their life, with Mr Massie and Mr Chalmers both playing for Highland League side Turriff United, and incorporate their own experiences and passion into the show.

It had initially been planned that this 24-hour event would take place last year but due to Covid, plans were put on hold.

The 24hr podcast of Two Blokes and a Mike live from the British Legion in Turriff.

However, this hasn’t stopped businesses and the local community in Turriff from chipping in and donating, and even before the show started the trio had raised about £8,000.

Mr Hay’s wife, Elaine, was able to keep us updated while the lads stayed on air.

She said: “The support is overwhelming, so many people have contributed as have a lot of businesses.

“Even though we wives get a bit of stick on the podcast we are all so proud of them.

“There have been a few lulls but they are putting on a good show with more activities planned later in the evening.”

