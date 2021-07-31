Teen left with life-changing injuries after car overturns and catches fire

A man has been left with life-changing injuries following a horrific crash on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Three men were taken to hospital after the car they were in overturned and caught fire near Peterculter in the early hours of Saturday.

A 27-year-old suffered serious injuries, while an 18-year-old has what police described as “life-changing injuries”. A third man, aged 19, suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services were called to the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road, near the Rob Roy Bridge, at about 12.40am. following reports a grey Audi A6 was on fire.

Two crews from North Anderson Drive tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus and a hose-reel jet.

An appeal for witnesses has since been issued to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from the roads policing team, said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and it is important we establish exactly what happened at the time of the crash and in the moments leading up to it.

“If you witnessed the crash and have yet to speak to officers, please get in touch. If you were driving in the area before 12.40am and saw a car matching this description, please also come forward.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has dash-cam or CCTV footage which assist with our investigation.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We received reports of a car on fire on North Deeside Road near Peterculter at 12.31am.

“Two appliances from North Anderson Drive were deployed to attend the scene.

“Firefighters used a hose-reel jet and two breathing apparatus.

“Stop message was sent at 12.59am.”

Information can be provided by calling police on 101, quoting reference number 0138 of July 31.