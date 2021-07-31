Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teen left with life-changing injuries after car overturns and catches fire

By Denny Andonova
July 31, 2021, 7:48 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
The A93 just outside of Peterculter remains closed following a one-car crash.
A man has been left with life-changing injuries following a horrific crash on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Three men were taken to hospital after the car they were in overturned and caught fire near Peterculter in the early hours of Saturday.

A 27-year-old suffered serious injuries, while an 18-year-old has what police described as “life-changing injuries”. A third man, aged 19, suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services were called to the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road, near the Rob Roy Bridge, at about 12.40am. following reports a grey Audi A6 was on fire.

Two crews from North Anderson Drive tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus and a hose-reel jet.

An appeal for witnesses has since been issued to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from the roads policing team, said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and it is important we establish exactly what happened at the time of the crash and in the moments leading up to it.

“If you witnessed the crash and have yet to speak to officers, please get in touch. If you were driving in the area before 12.40am and saw a car matching this description, please also come forward.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has dash-cam or CCTV footage which assist with our investigation.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We received reports of a car on fire on North Deeside Road near Peterculter at 12.31am.

“Two appliances from North Anderson Drive were deployed to attend the scene.

“Firefighters used a hose-reel jet and two breathing apparatus.

“Stop message was sent at 12.59am.”

Information can be provided by calling police on 101, quoting reference number 0138 of July 31.

